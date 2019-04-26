Google “Thanos” right now

If you’re an Avengers fan, you will probably love this fun little Easter egg left by Google in its search results. If you’re not a fan (wave emoji), you’ll still probably get a kick out of it.

Basically, all you have to do is this:

Go to Google’s search window and type in “Thanos.” That’s the name of a super villain in the Marvel universe. (If you need a primer on Avengers: Endgame or Thanos’s whole deal, check out Joe Berkowitz’s roundup.)

Click the golden glove on the right side of your screen.

Stand back and watch as a magical force takes over, your search results turn to dust, and a bunch of cool sound effects play.

That’s pretty much it. Some Twitter users were asking if this was a sponsored feature, which would make sense given that Disney’s Avengers: Endgame comes out today. Google’s public liaison of search, however, said it was not. “It was just a thing we thought would be fun,” he tweeted. “Because it’s nice to have a little fun in life.”

We agree. Now go see the movie. Or don’t.