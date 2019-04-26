Google “Thanos” right now

If you’re an Avengers fan, you will probably love this fun little Easter egg left by Google in its search results. If you’re not a fan (wave emoji), you’ll still probably get a kick out of it.
Basically, all you have to do is this:
- Go to Google’s search window and type in “Thanos.” That’s the name of a super villain in the Marvel universe. (If you need a primer on Avengers: Endgame or Thanos’s whole deal, check out Joe Berkowitz’s roundup.)
- Click the golden glove on the right side of your screen.
- Stand back and watch as a magical force takes over, your search results turn to dust, and a bunch of cool sound effects play.
That’s pretty much it. Some Twitter users were asking if this was a sponsored feature, which would make sense given that Disney’s Avengers: Endgame comes out today. Google’s public liaison of search, however, said it was not. “It was just a thing we thought would be fun,” he tweeted. “Because it’s nice to have a little fun in life.”
We agree. Now go see the movie. Or don’t.
If you:
1) go to Google right now
2) enter “Thanos”
3) click the golden glove
You can get a live inside look at Google’s secret strategy to send fewer clicks to publishershttps://t.co/3zLaChcbYk pic.twitter.com/C4Zhs9Omv6
— Cyrus (@CyrusShepard) April 26, 2019