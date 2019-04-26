SAS pilot strike: What to know if you’re flying Scandinavian Airlines

Air travel in Scandinavia is going to be tricky this weekend as members of the Scandinavian pilot unions in SAS Scandinavia have gone on strike. As a result, Stockholm-based Scandinavian Airlines has canceled some 673 flights, including domestic and long-haul flights, and others throughout Europe. The strike was authorized after talks on a collective bargaining agreement apparently broke down. The union makes up about 95% of SAS pilots in Sweden, Denmark, and Norway.
Here’s what to know about the strike:
- 673 flights have been already canceled, affecting about 72,000 passengers. The airline says it will update affected passengers via text message and email on the status of their flights.
- The negotiations centered around wage increases and working hours, according to AP, and the two sides were unable to reach an agreement, despite talks taking place since March.
- The strike won’t affect passengers on flights operated by SAS partners, SAS Ireland, or airlines that are subcontractors of SAS. The airline says partner flights make up approximately 30% of all departures.
- SAS set up a dedicated page where you can track traffic disruptions. Find it here.