SAS pilot strike: What to know if you’re flying Scandinavian Airlines

Air travel in Scandinavia is going to be tricky this weekend as members of the Scandinavian pilot unions in SAS Scandinavia have gone on strike. As a result, Stockholm-based Scandinavian Airlines has canceled some 673 flights, including domestic and long-haul flights, and others throughout Europe. The strike was authorized after talks on a collective bargaining agreement apparently broke down. The union makes up about 95% of SAS pilots in Sweden, Denmark, and Norway.