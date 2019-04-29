Walmart’s AI-powered store of the future is nothing like Amazon Go

When Amazon launched its first Go store in 2018, the public lined up around the block to see the future of retail: a new experience where you could walk in, grab something off the shelf, and walk out. Sure, there were cameras on the ceiling and AI on computers tracking silently from above, but the promise was convenience through automation–maybe not The Jetsons, but a better 7/11 for certain.

Now Walmart has shared its version of the future of brick-and-mortar retail, the Intelligent Retail Lab, or IRL for short. Unlike Go, it doesn’t feature any futuristic user experience. There’s no automated checkout or similar whiz-bang head turner that people will Instagram about. Instead, IRL can track Walmart’s inventory in real time with unprecedented efficiency, making sure every item on every shelf is always in stock.

Rethinking the entire shopping experience, as Amazon Go has done, was not on the table. “It’s just not a priority for us right now, as we think about it,” says Mike Hanrahan, CEO of IRL (which is technically a startup within Walmart itself). Instead, the IRL store has 1,500 cameras hanging from the ceiling to ensure that when you walk up to the meat section, there’s in stock. “If you have really good inventory, it leads to a better managed store,” says Hanrahan. And a better managed store is a more profitable one.

What is the IRL store exactly?

Technically, IRL is a real, working Walmart store. It was built inside a 50,000-square-foot Walmart in Levittown, New York. This location is considered a busy Walmart, which is why it was chosen in the first place, though it’s roughly half the footprint of your average suburban Walmart Supercenter.

For the past 18 months, Hanrahan’s team of 75 has been retrofitting the store with the aforementioned 1,500 cameras (which include typical cameras and 3D depth-sensing cameras), along with various sensors on the shelves, which can measure weight, count remaining inventory when an item is taken, and even use capacitive technology, much like your iPhone touchscreen works, to measure the electrical resistance of items on the shelf to see their shapes and count them up.

All of this tech is connected to 150,000 feet of cabling (which Hanrahan eagerly points out is several times the height of Mount Everest) linking them to local servers that sit behind transparent glass, right in the customer’s view. “I think it’s always good to be transparent when it comes to the world of AI,” says Hanrahan. Nothing about Walmart’s cameras or computers is hidden. Walmart even welcomes school groups, and organizations like Girls Who Code, to tour the store.

If this all sounds insanely overbuilt, that’s only because it is. IRL is filled with every sensor Walmart could possibly want to use, so that it can train new AI models, and test various hypotheses (like can it detect a spill in an aisle and have it cleaned up, or count grocery carts to have them replaced when taken?). And somehow, all of this was installed without the Levittown location closing for a single day. That was an accomplishment unto itself. With over 4,800 Walmart stores across the U.S., neither Walmart nor its customers can afford for these stores to shut in the name of improvements.