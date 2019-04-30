This is how envy, anger, and regret affect your decisions at work

There’s a science to listening to your gut. When you make decisions, you tend to think of rational analysis as straightforward, and gut feelings as disingenuous. But the reason emotions get a bad reputation is that you probably don’t know how to decode them. Emotions aren’t mystical signals; they come from expertise, experience, and rapid information processing. We spent the last three years studying the science of emotions–and their intersection with our lives at work–for our new book, No Hard Feelings: Emotions At Work (And How They Help You Succeed) .

The two types of emotions

You’ve probably questioned yourself at work a few times because you know that it’s dangerous to trust everything your brain throws at you. Some feelings are important, and some are irrelevant. Psychologists differentiate between integral emotions and incidental emotions.

Integral emotions are directly tied to the choice you’re facing. For example, if you’re trying to decide whether or not to ask for a promotion, and the idea of not asking fills you with regret, that feeling is an integral emotion. Incidental emotions are unrelated to the decision at hand, but they like to stick their tentacles into your reasoning. Say Liz stubs her toe or gets a speeding ticket. She might then get upset and suddenly decide that her colleagues’ ideas are all bad.

Envy and regret are two common integral emotions, and sadness and anger are two common incidental emotions. Below, we’ll look at how they affect your decision-making, and how you should respond to each emotion.

Envy (integral emotion)

“When you envy someone, you learn that he or she has something you wish you had,” says Gretchen Rubin, author of The Happiness Project. “When I was considering switching from law to writing, I noticed that when I read about alumni in my school’s magazine who had great law careers, I felt a mild interest; when I read about people who had great writing careers, I became sick with envy.”

Envy reveals your values–if you’re honest with yourself, that is. Most of us are ashamed when we’re envious because it implies the other person is better at something than we are. So next time you covet what someone else has, don’t perform all kinds of mental gymnastics to convince yourself you feel nothing. Admit it might be a sign that you need to improve or make a change and focus on what you can do to get the outcome you want.

Regret (integral emotion)

Psychologists Daniel (Danny) Kahneman and Amos Tversky found that of all emotions, people try hardest to avoid regret. “When people asked Amos how he made the big decisions in his life, he often told them that his strategy was to imagine what he would come to regret, after he had chosen some option, and to choose the option that would make him feel the least regret,” writes Michael Lewis in The Undoing Project. “Danny, for his part, personified regret. Danny would resist a change to his airline reservations, even when the change made his life a lot easier because he imagined the regret he would feel if the change led to some disaster.”