Work at one of these 5 companies if you want better work-life balance

No matter what their age, gender, and role, the majority (70%) of workers reported that they feel overwhelmed by their workload and are struggling to maintain a work-life balance, according to a LinkedIn Learning survey of more than 2,800 professionals.

What’s a stressed-out worker to do?

Indeed just published a ranking of companies that offer the best work-life balance for those who are looking to jump ship and land in calmer waters.

Among the 15 highly rated companies, those that landed in the top five are:

Keller Williams Realty In-N-Out Burger Capital One Cisco Caldwell Banker

What they all have in common is flexibility. Of course, realtors and restaurant chains allow their workers to make their own hours. Keller Williams was particularly lauded for trusting its associates to master their own schedules. Cisco, the only tech company on the list, is known for encouraging remote work. Capital One’s reviews noted that employees could work remotely and provides parents with alternative child-care should they have a hiccup in their regularly scheduled arrangements.

You can see the whole list here.