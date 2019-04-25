Cyclone Kenneth satellite images reveal the terrifying scale of a historic storm

Cyclone Kenneth, a monster storm that has already claimed the lives of three people, is bearing down on the coast of Mozambique in southern Africa, packing 140-mph winds, dumping rain, causing intense flooding, and threatening hundreds of thousands of people. The cyclone was recently upgraded to Category 4 strength.
Mozambique’s northern province of Cabo Delgado is most threatened, with about 700,000 people at risk, according to AccuWeather. The weather news outlet says Kenneth will be the first hurricane-strength tropical cyclone to hit Cabo Delgado since modern record-keeping began.
The storm comes a little over a month after the country was hit by Cyclone Idai, which devastated the port city of Beira and killed more than 1,000 people, Reuters reports.
Earlier today, a number of media outlets and weather services shared maps, satellite images, and radar scans of the storm, underscoring the cyclone’s enormous scale. For real-time updates, you can visit the BBC’s live storm page.
