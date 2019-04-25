Amy Schumer (sort of) embraces clean living in new Beautycounter ad

No one has ever accused Amy Schumer of clean comedy. Part of her charm is how she’s able to cheerily deliver some of the filthiest jokes you’ve ever heard. Her most recent Netflix comedy special Growing applied that approach to her first pregnancy. “If you had a good pregnancy, like if you’re someone who enjoyed being pregnant,” she says in the special that launched last month, “I just hope your car flips over.”

But now in a new ad for Beautycounter, the comedian talks about why she’s embracing a cleaner lifestyle.

It was pregnancy that forced Schumer to reevaluate her “dirtbag self” and the products she uses on her own body, and in this two-and-a-half-minute ad, she chats with a beauty consultant and friend named Shea about that choice. The spot is largely just the two pals riffing on everything from Beautycounter CEO Gregg Renfrew to the company’s “never list” of 1,500 ingredients they don’t use in their products, to how people now want to look like they’ve just walked under a misty waterfall.

While it comes off as a pretty traditional celebrity endorsement ad, Schumer says she’s such a fan of the products that she actually reached out to Beautycounter to ask how she could be involved. In a statement, Renfrew says, “We’ve never been a celebrity-driven brand, but when we heard Amy wanted to help support our mission and our consultants, we knew it would be a fun and impactful partnership.”