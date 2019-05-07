This is how to use your college career services long after graduation

For many college seniors and graduate students, commencement is just around the corner and, with it, thoughts about the future. But what many of these new members of the workforce may not realize is that their alma mater’s career services and alumni outreach offices can be of use to them long after they’ve picked up their degrees.

“I have found alumni need just as much, if not sometimes more [assistance], when they’re out in the workforce and trying to make a transition,” says Jenna Collins, associate director, Alumni Professional Development & Outreach at Syracuse University’s Office of Alumni Engagement. Collins has worked with alumni ranging from recent graduates through retirement age, she says.

Whether you’re looking for a résumé refresh or seeking an entirely new career, here are five services and resources your alma mater’s career services office may provide—often free of charge or for a small fee.

Nailing your résumé and cover letter

Collins says that the most frequent request she get from alumni is résumé review. Her office also helps with cover letter writing. “That’s usually one of the starting points, then it grows from there,” she says.

Jason Eckert, director of career services at the University of Dayton in Dayton, OH, says that his office provides résumé review free of charge but takes a more advisory or coaching role. They edit, search for typos, share résumé-writing best practices, and offer suggestions but avoid actually writing the materials themselves. “We’d rather teach them how to write it so that in five years, they can update or write a résumé that reflects where they are now,” he says.

Deciding what you want to be when you grow up

Collins says that résumé and cover letter feedback often leads to a more in-depth discussion about career options. She offers one-on-one sessions to alumni to discuss their strengths, preferences, and options and offer advice on career paths and job searches. Appointments can be done by phone, video conference, or—for those willing to visit the campus—in-person.

This service is also provided by the University of Wisconsin’s SuccessWorks at the College of Letters and Sciences. Executive Director Rebekah Paré says that she’s seeing graduates change jobs much more frequently. One of her team’s goals is to help alumni process what they’ve done and what their strengths are through counseling sessions. “[H]ow do you reconcile some of that experience? Talking to a professional who can help pull that out, ask the right questions, and provide some reflection can help build a lot of confidence,” she says. Many offices will also help with information about graduate school and assistance evaluating further education options.