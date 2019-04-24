Airbnb goes Hollywood: Ahead of IPO, travel app to develop streaming shows

The home rental startup is making moves to enter the original content business, with the aim of creating TV shows and movies, according to a report in Reuters.

Airbnb cofounder and CEO Brian Chesky “wants to create a studio,” one source said. His mentality is, “Let’s do shows. Let’s do films, because we want to be travel-everything.”

The idea is to further distinguish the Airbnb brand, giving it an edge over competitors like Booking.com and Expedia, as the company–valued at $31 billion–prepares for an IPO next year.

It’s a page out of a now-familiar playbook, whereby tech companies (Apple, Facebook, Amazon) differentiate themselves and grow their user bases by offering original content to users. But as those companies have proven, it takes a lot of money–billions each year in content budget–and often involves a steep, creative learning curve (see: Apple). It has also not proven to generate profit margins (see: Netflix).

But Airbnb executives feel that original content could stoke interest in the homes featured on their app and website, and could encourage more travel plans. In other words, its market valuing could outweigh economic incentives.

Videos could also show users how simple Airbnb is to use. “The more we put content out there, the more you’re going to bring people to the platform,” Chris Lehane, Airbnb’s communications head, told Reuters.