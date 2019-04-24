Facebook earnings stained by possible $5 billion FTC fine; stock skyrockets anyway

Facebook reported a larger-than-expected loss in its first quarter, highlighted by an accounting allowance for an FTC fine that could be as large as $5 billion. The company violated a consent decree with the FTC in 2012, and the agency is just now getting around to levying the fine.

Facebook said in a filing that it “recorded an accrual of $3 billion in connection with the ongoing inquiry of the FTC,” and that the “range of loss is between $3 billion and $5 billion.”

Despite the fine, Facebook’s advertising business continued humming away in the quarter.

Earnings highlights:

Revenue : $15.08 billion (analysts expected $15 billion)

: $15.08 billion (analysts expected $15 billion) Daily active users : 1.56 billion (in line with analyst expectations)

: 1.56 billion (in line with analyst expectations) Monthly active users : 2.38 billion (roughly in line with analyst expectations)

: 2.38 billion (roughly in line with analyst expectations) Average revenue per user: $6.42 (analysts expected $6.39)

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg had this to say:

“We had a good quarter and our business and community continue to grow. We are focused on building out our privacy-focused vision for the future of social networking, and working collaboratively to address important issues around the internet.”

Despite Zuckerberg announcing that his company is moving toward “private, encrypted services,” Facebook stock is up 4.65% in after hours trading. Privacy is privacy, but business is business.

This story is developing . . .