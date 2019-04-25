E. coli outbreak: What the CDC says you should know about the 10-state ground beef recall

Steak tartare fans may want to order something else in the wake of yet another ground beef recall. Georgia-based meat producer K2D Foods, doing business as Colorado Premium Foods in Carrolton, Georgia, is recalling 113,424 pounds of raw ground beef products believed to be contaminated with the same E. coli strain connected to a growing outbreak that has made 156 people sick in 10 states.

The ground beef in 24-pound packages was shipped in cardboard boxes marked “Ground Beef Puck” with the following “Use Thru” dates:

April 14, 2019

April 17, 2019

April 19, 2019

April 20, 2019

April 23, 2019

April 28, 2019

April 30, 2019

The product was shipped to distributors in Florida and Georgia, which troublingly sent it on to restaurants across the region that will hopefully hear about the recall. Check your freezer for ground beef before whipping up a batch of burgers.

They aren’t the only company to recall their ground beef: Today, a Chicago-area meat processor announced a recall of more than 50,000 pounds of ground beef over fears it may be contaminated with the same E. coli strain that caused an expanding 10-state outbreak.

While no deaths have been reported, 20 of the 156 people infected with the strain have been hospitalized, including some with kidney failure, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said Tuesday.

The voluntary recall was announced late Tuesday night as federal and state officials try to pinpoint the source of the outbreak that is spreading across the nation. Kentucky, Tennessee, and Georgia are seeing the highest number of cases, with others in Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Ohio and Virginia, the CDC says. (See a map of the outbreak here.)

Food safety officials, working in conjunction with the CDC and the Tennessee Department of Health, say many patients report eating ground beef at home or in restaurants. Beef collected from those restaurants was infected with the same strain of E. coli, but authorities haven’t definitively linked them all.