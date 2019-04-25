Feel like your life is a hamster wheel? Here’s how to get off it

Have you ever woken up from your work-gym-sleep slumber and realized that every day looks the same? Have you looked back for the past five years and realized that nothing about it has changed?

When you enter the working world, it’s all too easy to fall into the Mundanity Trap: Your entire schedule, from your breakfast choice to your nightly TV show, mirrors that of the day before. Sure, there are many proven health benefits of following daily routines–it’s how we stay productive and get things done. But when you’re not conscious about what you’re acting on, it often results in a passionless, unfulfilling life.

The prevalence of the mundanity trap

Sadly, falling into the Mundanity Trap isn’t reserved for an unlucky few. A Gallup study showed that over two-thirds of Americans admit that they are not passionate about their jobs, even though we spend a lot of time at work compared to many other developed nations. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the average commute time to work is 25.5 minutes one way, which means that Americans are spending over 100 hours commuting a year. In 2017 watching TV accounted for 2.8 hours of leisure time, according to a Bureau of Labor Statistics survey.

With these statistics, it’s not surprising that many of us feel like our lives are spinning on a hamster wheel. And as a conscious-decision-making coach, it’s my job to help my clients think more deeply about their own version of the Mundanity Trap. We work through questions like: When was the last time you did something that brings you joy? How often do you “move through the motions” of your commute, only waking up once you arrive at work? And, how can you do something about it?

Here are a few simple actions you can take today to jump off the hamster wheel and into a life of passion, mindfulness, and joy:

Do something creative

Creativity is a basic human craving that most of us don’t get to engage in, especially when we spend hours staring at a computer screen or answering emails until nighttime. Incorporating creative habits into our every day can have a profound impact on our ability to think clearer and more deeply, and be more imaginative.

Even if you consider yourself the furthest thing from an artist, there are simple ways to begin injecting creativity into your life. Start by spending 10 minutes each morning free writing, or completing what artist and author Julia Cameron calls Morning Pages.