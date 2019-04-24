If you think car companies are slow to embrace the EV revolution, look at oil companies

In just three years, many electric cars will sport the same sticker price as their gas-powered counterparts, according to a recent analysis . Electrification, as well as other advances like ride sharing and driverless cars, will radically overhaul the transportation sector. The next decade will see sweeping changes to the way we get around, and everyone is coping with the news differently.

The nimble startups at the vanguard of this technological shift are celebrating the growing popularity of electric vehicles (EVs), while big U.S. automakers, though still firmly committed to trucks and SUVs, are grudgingly starting to build electric cars – a fact that was evident at the New York International Auto Show last week. The oil majors, who have the most to lose from the rise of plug-in vehicles, are dipping their toes into the charging station business, though none have jumped into the deep end.

Startups are changing the way we get around

At the New York Auto Show, small companies were the biggest champions of next-generation transport. Luxury automaker Rivian made a splash showing off its high-end pickup truck and SUV, all-electric vehicles that promise a range upwards of 400 miles. The “outdoor adventure” brand is filling in a gap left by Tesla, producing EVs that can go off-road and have enough trunk space to fit backpacks, tents, coolers, and climbing gear. Like Tesla, Rivian plans to sell directly to the customer, circumventing dealers.

Forward-looking firms weren’t only selling to the luxury class. Lyft, which is embracing electric cars and driverless cars, is investing in public bike- and scooter-sharing schemes that offer more transit options to urbanites, believing that private car ownership is set to decline in the years to come. Meanwhile, firms like Coord and Carmera are gathering data on the composition of streets and the flow of traffic, information that can be used to streamline bike-sharing schemes, ride-sharing services, and autonomous driving.

Big U.S. automakers are still focused on trucks and SUVs, but they are starting to go electric

The blue-chip U.S. car companies are making investments in next-generation technologies, though they are less bullish than their smaller competitors. When asked which cars they were most excited about, exhibitors at the New York Auto Show pointed to fuel-intensive sports cars, trucks, and SUVs.

Ford showed off its new F-150 pickup and Escape SUV, the company’s best-sellers, as well as its latest Mustang sports car. Chevy highlighted the Blazer SUV and Silverado pickup. Jeep put forward its new Gladiator, which looks like a cross between a Humvee and pickup truck, while Dodge advertised a special-edition Challenger sports car painted the color of fatigues in a salute to the troops.

To their credit, these companies–which have fought stricter fuel standards and largely avoided selling electric cars –are starting to wade into the EV business. Fiat Chrysler is now selling a plug-in hybrid version of its Pacifica minivan, while Ford has plans to sell a plug-in hybrid Escape, a stop on the road to a fully electric SUV. As part of its efforts to go electric, Ford announced Wednesday that it is investing $500 million in Rivian.