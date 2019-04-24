This U.K. PSA about domestic violence is an incredibly tragic game of hide-and-seek

That’s a hell of a stat. Let’s see it again: U.K. charity organization Refuge says that 90% of domestic abuse in a family home happens in the presence of children. To illustrate that impact of domestic abuse, Refuge worked with agency BBH London and director Lucy Bridger to juxtapose the mechanics of a classic children’s game with the damning specter of reality.

We only ever hear the violence, never see it, but through the perspective of a scared young boy, it’s a jarring, looming intensity.

In partnership with the U.K. movie theater chain Picturehouse, the 60-second PSA will run in 25 cinemas across the country. The film tie-in is a natural one, given Refuge ambassadors like Sir Patrick Stewart, Helen Mirren, Fiona Bruce, Helena Bonham Carter, and Olivia Colman. In a statement, Colman said, “Picturehouse partnering with Refuge is a perfect way to connect huge audiences to important, life-saving matters. Cinema has an unequivocal power to create compassion and illumination for subjects we find difficult to talk about or recognize. Through Picturehouse’s partnership, thousands of people will be made aware of the crucial work of Refuge.”