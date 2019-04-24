Burrow now delivers $3,000 leather couches by mail to your doorstep

If you think furniture-in-a-box companies only create products that are lower in quality than the furniture you might buy in a brick-and-mortar store, think again.

This week, the sofa-in-a-box brand Burrow just launched a new collection of luxurious leather sofas in its signature midcentury design. With prices ranging from $895 for a club chair to $2,795 for a sectional, these leather pieces are cheaper than what you might pay at Pottery Barn or Restoration Hardware, but still pricey.

This is a signal that Burrow is moving beyond its first market of millennial professionals who are just purchasing their first real pieces of furniture and are drawn to the convenience of having a sofa delivered by mail, in boxes that arrive at their doorstep. The modular nature of the Burrow furniture means that customers can expand their sofa if their family grows, or if they move into a bigger home. Burrow’s original collection, which comes in fabric, costs about half the price of the leather pieces. So this new leather line will appeal to consumers who are looking for investment pieces.

Burrow is betting that people are increasingly comfortable with having expensive items delivered by mail. Casper made a similar calculation when it launched the higher-end Wave mattress, which costs $2,295 for a queen-sized bed, and also arrives in a box. In other words, as millennials get older and accrue more wealth, there’s a good chance they’ll want to upgrade their furniture and expect to have their products delivered in the same convenient way they did when they were furnishing their very first apartment.