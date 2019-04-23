Walgreens, publicly shamed by the FDA, raises the tobacco age to 21

Walgreens is finally trying to do more to ensure that teens don’t pick up a bad habit. On Tuesday, the retailer announced that, starting September 1, buyers will have to be 21 to purchase tobacco products in its stores.

“We’ve seen positive results from other recent efforts to strengthen our policies related to tobacco sales, and believe this next step can be even more impactful to reduce its use among teens and young adults,” Richard Ashworth, Walgreens president of operations, said in a press statement.

Last October, Walgreens targeted underage smoking by implementing a “Card All” policy, which required verification regardless of age on all tobacco sales. The company says it also offers a “comprehensive suite of digital information and support tools” to those customers who want to quit smoking.

While a seemingly commendable move, analysts believe Walgreens’s newest policy is in direct response to pressure from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). In February, the FDA initiated enforcement action against Walgreens for repeated violations of selling tobacco products to minors.

Walgreens wasn’t the only retailer outed for its shady practices. Retailers such as Kroger, 7-Eleven, and Walmart were also named, as were gas station chains like Shell, Exxon, and Mobil. Walgreens, however, was named “the top violator” among pharmacies. The FDA noted that 22% of Walgreens stores inspected illegally sold tobacco products to underage consumers.

An estimated 4.9 million middle and high school students reported current (within 30 days) use of tobacco last year, according to the 2018 National Youth Tobacco Survey. Last week, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) announced he will introduce legislation to raise the legal tobacco-buying age from 18 to 21.

“We have an epidemic of nicotine consumption either through cigarettes or through vaping in high schools and even middle schools, not only in our state but around the . . . country,” said McConnell.