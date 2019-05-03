How to survive—and succeed—in the gig economy

A failed burrito stand provided Jeremy Sulzmann with some hard-earned wisdom about the realities of freelancing. While living in Amsterdam, Sulzmann tried to fill what he saw as a glaring culinary void. Ultimately, his “can’t miss” business plan never reached fruition. Yet, while trying to figure out how to introduce Hollanders to the wonders of Mexican street food, Sulzmann reached out to one mentor after another. Along the way, he harvested an education that he has put to use throughout his career. “It was probably the most informative year of my life,” he says. “Waking up in the morning and creating my website, marketing materials, cold calling—I felt like it was a one-year MBA [program].”

Sulzmann’s advice to freelancers: Don’t be afraid to fail, because that process often leads to discovering the skills needed to succeed.

Freelancing, specifically “How to Survive—and Succeed—in the Self-Employed Economy,” was the subject of a Fast Company panel sponsored by Intuit QuickBooks in Austin, Texas, last month. In it, the participants itemized those skills (along with the necessary tools), while acknowledging the ever-growing population that requires them—and will need them in the future as more people turn to contingent employment to succeed. “Sixty million people in the U.S. are self-employed today, and that number continues to increase,” said Sulzmann, the business segment leader for QuickBooks Self-Employed at Intuit. “From ride-share drivers and creatives making hundreds of thousands of dollars a year to a doctor that’s working in an emergency room on contract and a real estate agent, many people are turning to self-employment for both primary and secondary sources of income. And with this comes a new set of opportunities—and challenges—that need to be addressed.”

While the increase in work has delivered coveted independence to freelancers, it has also added new complexities. Take ride-hail drivers and others on gig platforms. Alex Rosenblat researched their circumstances in depth for her book, Uberland: How Algorithms Are Rewriting the Rules of Work. In it, she cites the advantages of scheduling flexibility and a quick payday. “But [the Uber model] traded on assumptions that this work doesn’t have to be well-compensated, because it was a form of sharing,” Rosenblat told the audience. “There is no bargaining power. The drivers can’t build their own client list. They don’t set the rates; Uber sets the rates. They don’t have the information they need to determine if a job is profitable. And if they try and reject a job that is not profitable, they might get a notice warning them that they’re going to be disciplined.”

Rosenblat’s conclusion: “Many people may be prepared to run errands in the gig economy, but they’re not necessarily prepared to run their own business.” The skills required to manage one’s own business aren’t always taught, so understanding what it takes to be successful is critical as more people turn to gig-based work.

YOU’RE THE BOSS

The panelists stressed the importance of freelancers thinking of themselves not as employees but as a business. But being your own boss requires a wide range of skills. Twisha Mehta, senior impact manager for Samaschool, a nonprofit that educates low-income and marginalized populations about the gig economy, said that tech literacy is a must. Customer-service skills and tax savvy are also helpful.