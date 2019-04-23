Is my measles shot from childhood still working? 5 answers to questions about the outbreak

As the measles outbreaks spread, many people are growing concerned. New York City declared a public health emergency and mandated vaccinations in four zip codes where vaccination rates have been low. A Israeli flight attendant is in a coma from being infected with the highly contagious disease.

As a professor who teaches courses in immunology, microbiology, and vaccine public policy, I research the fundamental processes of how our bodies respond to infections and vaccines to generate protective immunity. In my teaching, I work with students to develop an understanding of the complexity of these issues and encourage them to engage in the public discourse on these topics from balanced and informed perspective. Given all the attention around measles, here’s what people who believe they have been vaccinated should know.

I received my vaccines more than 30 years ago. Am I still protected?

Yes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the measles component of the MMR vaccine provides lifelong protection. The mumps and rubella portions are not as long-lived. One dose of the MMR vaccine protects against measles at 93% efficacy (that is, 93% of individuals will receive the protective benefit of the vaccine), two doses of the vaccine provides 96-97% efficacy. The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices at the CDC began recommending two doses of the MMR vaccine in 1989 in response to a measles outbreak in children who had been vaccinated by only a single dose.

I’m not sure that I received two doses of the MMR. Do I need another shot?

Concerned individuals should contact their physician for recommendations on how best to proceed. The CDC recommends the following are considered “evidence of immunity” that would make vaccination considered unnecessary: written documentation of vaccination; one or more doses of a vaccine containing measles administered on or after the first birthday for preschool-age children and adults not at high risk; two doses of measles-containing vaccine for school-age children and adults at high risk, including college students, health care personnel, and international travelers; laboratory evidence of immunity; laboratory confirmation of measles; or birth before 1957. Surveys suggest that 95-98% of individuals born before 1957 were exposed to measles as children, giving them lifelong natural protection.

I don’t have my vaccination records, and I’m not sure I even received one dose. What should I do?