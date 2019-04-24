The hot new amenity in NYC’s latest park? Mussels

If you go for a walk along the water on the lower east side of Manhattan, you’ll run into Pier 35. Once a vacant storage space that had previously housed snow plows, the pier has been transformed into a park that hovers over the East River, similar to many other former industrial piers in Manhattan. But Pier 35 has a rather unusual amenity: A habitat designed for mussels.

The habitat acts like a tidal estuary, which is an ecosystem where animal and plant life depend on the rising and falling of the tides. That makes it perfect for blue and ribbed mussels, which are a type of mollusc that thrives along partially exposed shorelines. In addition to being part of the region’s natural biodiversity, studies conducted in the Bronx River suggest mussels can actually help clean the water.

The habitat itself is made up of concrete slabs with ridges that are the ideal width for mussels to wedge inside, and carefully selected granite boulders that provide lots of crevices for these critters and other sea life looking for a home. The concrete slabs were so heavy that they required the largest crane on the East Coast to set into place, and the boulders were hand-placed by the pier’s landscape architects, Ken Smith Workshop. All these rocks are situated at an angle, creating the gradated slopes that you’ll find in natural mussel habitats on Long Island.

Funded in part with a grant from New York Department of State Division of Coastal Resources, the mussel habitat gives East River mussels a new place to live, and is part of a larger movement to restore the natural ecology of the area. Because the habitat is near a storm sewer pipe, the mussels will be inedible, but the pier also an amenity for New Yorkers, offering them the ability to watch the tides change–something that usually isn’t visible because of the sea walls that rim this part of the island.

“It really provides a nice separation between the city and the pier and you walk over the water,” says Ken Smith, the landscape architect that worked on the project. “You experience the water, you could hear the water and see the tide, which is a nice experience that most New Yorkers don’t get very often.”

The habitat echoes other coastal projects that aim to restore the natural ecology of an area. Studies have found that oysters, in particular, can help provide habitats for fish, protect shorelines from erosion, and even clean the water. As part of the Billion Oyster Project, environmentalists have been trying to bring oysters back to New York City’s waters with the goal of habitat restoration. The coastline of another new park, along the Queens waterfront, has been converted into a salt marsh, mimicking the landscape that used to dominate the shores before the land was developed. Conveniently, marshes can also help absorb storm surges.

Ron Aleveras, the ecologist who worked on the mussel habitat for Pier 35, refused to use artificial means to jump-start the mussel colony there, instead preferring that the shellfish find it naturally. “On some projects, mussels and oysters are seeded using crushed shells to speed up the process of colony establishment,” Smith says. But Aleveras wanted to let the mussels colonize the habitat naturally as a way of testing out the prototype habitat.