How to get people to listen to your ideas

Listening takes up much of our time–we spend 55% of our day listening. And we take in 20,000 to 30,000 words each day.

But here’s the rub: Our audience remembers only about one-fifth of what they hear. Most of what we say goes in one ear and out the other. People may be looking at us, they may be hearing us, but they are not truly listening to us. What we say is soon forgotten.

The secret to having others absorb and retain what you say is to truly engage them in the way you present your ideas. Here are five ways to do just that.

1. Be audience-centered

People will listen to you if you show you’ve listened to them–so build your audience into your remarks. One way speakers often do this is to begin their thoughts with, “As Amy said,” or “To recap, Marcus . . .” This brings the audience in, but unfortunately it makes you sound like you’re riding on the coattails of someone else.

A better way to show you’ve listened to your audience is to build beyond what they’ve said. In introducing an idea, you might say, “I liked what Brianna said about moving ahead with this project, and I have a plan for doing just that.” Or you could say, “I spoke to all of you individually as part of my research, and I have incorporated your suggestions into this masterplan.” You’re giving credit to your audience, but you’re also leading the charge.

2. Have a clear message

Your audience is more likely to listen if you have one key message they can relate to. To make sure they really hear it, frame it with words like, “My point is . . .” or “My main message is . . . ” or “I believe that . . .” You can also simply say, “Here’s the thing . . .”

You’ll want to state your message near the beginning of your remarks, and come back to it as you conclude. In fact, you can wrap up with a message statement that suggests your listeners have “bought in.” For example, “So I’m confident that we have an excellent strategy for building our client base.”