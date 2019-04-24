Newly revealed reports show that energy and utility giants poured $60 million into campaigns

Unleashed by a 2010 Supreme Court decision allowing corporations to make unlimited political contributions, about three dozen of the nation’s largest energy and utility companies pumped almost $60 million into campaign committees, ballot measures, trade associations, and nonprofits during 2017, according to a MapLight analysis.

The analysis of data compiled by the Center for Political Accountability found the corporations gave at least $31.4 million, or more than half of their 2017 contributions, to politically powerful trade organizations that included the American Petroleum Institute, U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and Edison Electric Institute.

The millions in corporate donations highlight the obstacles faced by environmental activists who are battling to win approval for legislative initiatives such as the Green New Deal, a resolution designed to mitigate the worst effects of climate change by reshaping the $20.7 trillion U.S. economy.

Although the trade associations represent the bulk of political power for the energy corporations, the data compiled by the center also show the 39 companies made significant donations to “dark money” nonprofit organizations, which are allowed to shield the identities of donors ($9.3 million); individual candidate and party committees ($8.6 million); nonprofit political organizations known as 527 Groups, which must disclose their donors ($8.5 million); and ballot measures ($2.1 million).

The Center for Political Accountability, a research organization based in Washington, D.C., has pressured major corporations to adopt transparent policies for their political contributions. Not all corporations disclose their political spending. The nonprofit was able to obtain political contribution disclosures for 295 of the nation’s largest 500 corporations in 2017, primarily from corporate reports, as well as state and federal campaign records.

Big Oil, big money

At least 17 energy and utility companies made donations topping $1 million during 2017, according to the CPA data. Chevron Corp. led all energy and utility donors with almost $12 million in donations. Almost half of the San Ramon, Calif.-based oil and gas giant’s donations went to trade organizations, including the California Business Roundtable ($4.5 million), the U.S. Chamber of Commerce ($750,000), and the Business Institute for Political Analysis ($150,000). The three associations have fought aggressive attempts to mitigate the effects of climate change. The donations by Chevron were the largest single contributions that energy and utility corporations disclosed sending to the three trade organizations.

Chevron also gave $3 million to super PACs and political nonprofits known as 527 Groups that are allowed to engage in political activities while disclosing their donors. The corporation contributed $1 million to the Congressional Leadership Fund, a nonprofit linked to former House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., and another $700,000 to the Senate Leadership Fund, allied with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. Chevron also gave $500,000 to the Coalition to Restore California’s Middle Class, Including Energy Companies Who Produce Gas, Oil, Jobs and Pay Taxes. The coalition, funded by energy companies, has spent money to influence California state races in favor of candidates taking a skeptical or less-aggressive view of the impacts of climate change.