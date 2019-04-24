Trying too hard to get everyone to like you? Here’s exactly when (and how) you need to

You may want to find out because according to Psychology Today, this metric predicts success, not just with friends and family, but as you advance your career.

Before you can figure out how likable you are, it may help to understand what likability actually means. Generally, it refers to an agreeable personality with traits including “selflessness, cooperativeness, helpfulness, tolerance, flexibility, generosity, sympathy, and courtesy,” according to research published in the Journal of Applied Psychology.

Scientists have conducted multiple studies on how likability contributes to success at work. One study shows that not only are likable employees thought of as having more positive personality traits, but they are also actually evaluated more favorably than less-liked employees. Another from the University of Massachusetts indicates that managers will comply with the suggestions of well-liked employees more than those of less likable employees, even when the well-liked ones lack evidence for their suggestions.

When you mix in conscientiousness, a likable person is less inclined to engage in behaviors that are counterproductive to their work. So it’s no surprise that people who got high marks for being both conscientious and likable received higher job performance ratings than those who were conscientious but not all that agreeable.

According to Michael Lovas and Pam Holloway, authors of Axis of Influence: How Credibility and Likeability Intersect to Drive Success, likability may even surpass competence, especially when it’s coupled with credibility.

There are right and wrong ways to appear likable at work

Baking muffins for everyone at the office, picking up slack for a lazy coworker, volunteering to take notes at meetings, constantly cracking jokes, and sharing secrets about people may be effective ways to bond with your coworkers, but they may not be the most helpful ways to make you more likable.