Twitter Q1 earnings: revenue up 18%, daily active users up 11% to 134 million

The social media company has announced its Q1 earnings for fiscal 2019. Results were somewhat mixed. On the plus side, Twitter saw revenue rise 18% to $787 million. Breaking that down by region, U.S. revenue was up 25% to $432 million and international revenue was up 11% to $355 million. Total ad revenue was $679 million, an increase of 18%.

When we get to the all-important metric of monetizable daily active users (mDAU), that metric was up 11% to 134 million mDAU’s year-over-year. However, average monthly active users (MAU) were 330 million–a drop from 336 million a year earlier. Announcing Twitter’s Q1 2019 numbers, Ned Segal, Twitter’s CFO, said:

“We’re delivering strong results with ad revenue up 18% year-over-year, demonstrating Twitter’s unique value proposition for advertisers as the best place to launch something new or connect with what’s happening. We’ve never been more confident in our strategy and execution and see a great opportunity to grow our audience and deliver even more value for advertisers.”

Aside from focusing on financials, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey released a statement updating Twitter’s actions to reducing abuse on its platform. Dorsey said the company is “now removing 2.5x more Tweets that share personal information, and ~38% of abusive Tweets that are taken down every week are being proactively detected by machine learning models.”

As for the future, Dorsey says Twitter is working to make the service more conversational, highlighting the launch of the public prototype app (twttr). As for Q2 2019, Twitter says it expects revenue to be between $770 million and $830 million.