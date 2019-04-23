Feeling anxious about that stack of books you haven’t read? This video wants to help you

A recent study found that we spend more than a quarter of the day engaging with digital content. That means, on average, 8.8 hours a day are spent on social media, watching videos, listening to podcasts, etc. And that number only increases with younger generations: 11.4 hours for Gen Z and 10.9 hours for millennials.

The question then becomes, what does your content diet look like? For filmmaker (and Catfish co-creator) Max Joseph, his content diet was extremely imbalanced.

“We are all suffering from this avalanche of content,” Joseph says. “And I think that the pendulum has swung, hopefully, as far as it can on the scatter-brain-overdoing-it [side] and maybe it’ll swing back now to slower, deeper activities that ground us a little bit.”

Joseph’s grounding activity of choice: reading more books. However, therein lies the oh-so relatable conundrum of too many books, too little time–a subject Joseph’s dives into for his latest visual essay, Book Stores.

Created in partnership with the social media platform Vero, Book Stores is the second installment of Charismatic Thinker, a series of visual essays created by Joseph in which he explores topics that have been itching his brain. Book Stores first went up on Vero last March and its wide release today comes just in time for World Book Day, which is today.

As Joseph lays out in Book Stores, his mission is twofold: to spotlight some of the most beautiful bookstores in the world and to figure out how to read more.

“Bookstores have always made me super anxious. They’re very stimulating aesthetically and intellectually, but then there’s this feeling of, ‘Oh, my god! I haven’t read the Inferno! How can I live without having read the Inferno?!’ But when am I going to read it? I’ve got 10 other books on my queue,” Joseph says. “You realize how much you haven’t read that you have signed on to read. And so there’s guilt mixed with facing your own mortality. Like, I only have so many years left. Am I ever going to get to this book?”