Snoop Dogg unveils the Chanel perfume bottle of bongs

A housewife. A kid in college. A grandma with glaucoma. What do they have in common? They all love old-school gangsta rap. And according to rap legend Snoop Dogg and prominent design firm Pentagram, they’re all potential customers for premium smokeware dubbed Pounds.

Pounds is a series of glass bongs, packaged with all the care of an alluring Silicon Valley gadget. “As cannabis becomes more and more legal across the country, [he] wanted this to be something that felt like an accessory on your coffee table. It could feel elegant or considered,” says Emily Oberman, partner at Pentagram. “We tried to do the same thing with the packaging, to make it feel like you were getting an Apple product, Beats headphone, or Chanel perfume.”

In an increasingly crowded competitive market, as states legalize cannabis, companies are turning to branding and design to differentiate themselves–and to make sure cannabis doesn’t appear to be a commoditized product.

Pentagram built out the complete brand identity. It’s the second collaboration between Snoop and Pentagram–the first of which was dubbed Leafs by Snoop, a series of strains of cannabis that’s still on the market.

“The way Pounds came about was, after Leafs, they wanted to branch out into smoking accessories,” says Oberman. “‘Leafs by Snoop’ is abbreviated to ‘LBS’–which is pounds. Plus of course, you have Snoop, and the dog pounds. So that’s where the name came from.”

With the name Pounds, Pentagram began considering what the pound should look like. At first, they thought about building the brand as a literal weight. But after talking to Snoop’s manager, Ted Chung, they decided to incorporate a different pun. “He was like, ‘What if we moved away from the idea of weight and did something more abstract?'” Oberman recounts. “From that came the fist bump, which is also [called] a pound.”

So a fist became the logo for Pounds. Look closely–very closely–and you’ll see that the diamond-shaped knuckles on the bottom of the fist actually derived their shape from part of the Leafs by Snoop cannabis logo (specifically where the letterforms meet the inner leaf). It’s a subliminal link between the two brands and a fun Easter Egg for design nerds.