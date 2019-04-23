Doing this one thing can speed up your recruitment process

The decision to bring a new employee on board isn’t one to be taken lightly. The average length of the hiring process in the U.S. is about 24 days, according to job site Glassdoor, but in some cases, it could be months from when you first post an open position to when you actually find yourself ready to extend a job offer . If you find that it’s been taking your company far too long to hire for open roles, here’s one thing you can do to improve your turnaround time: Create more accurate job descriptions.

Choose your words carefully

The job description you put out will influence candidates to apply to the role at hand or keep searching. And if you’re working with a recruiter, the job description you produce will help that person identify the right candidates for the opening you have available. As such, it’s crucial that you get that listing just right.

Doing so, however, is easier said than done, as you’ll need to strike that ideal balance between providing just enough information without going overboard. If your job description is too wordy, viable candidates might pass over it by virtue of length alone. Therefore, be judicious when summarizing what the role entails, but don’t omit details that candidates need to know about.

For example, you should definitely list the four or five most prominent tasks the role entails. If there are additional responsibilities involved, you might lob them into a single line item to give candidate a sense of what they look like without emphasizing them too much.

Another thing? Be sure to indicate whether the job at hand involves travel. Though it’s not a task per se, it could be a determining factor for candidates, and those opposed to it should be warned up front.

One area you’ll definitely want to be clear on in your job description is the qualifications section. It’s common practice for employers to list several requirements for candidates to have coming in, but if the absence of any of those is an absolute deal-breaker, say so. For example, you might list seven or eight essential skills or types of experience you want candidates to have, but if an advanced degree is one of them, and it’s something you won’t budge on, say so.

Finally, dedicate some space in your job description to give candidates a sense of what it’s like to work for your company. If you’re proud of your laid-back, open office with stellar employee perks, shout it out. And if your company is open to flexible work schedules or telecommuting arrangements, call that out as well, as it could widen your applicant pool.