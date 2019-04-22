CNN live stream: How to watch the presidential Town Halls without cable

CNN will take a break from its obsessive coverage of the Mueller report tonight to give some presidential hopefuls a chance to make their cases to the American people. The network is planning a block of back-to-back Town Hall events featuring five of the candidates currently vying for the Democratic nomination.

Here’s the lineup:

Senator Amy Klobuchar : 7 p.m. ET

: 7 p.m. ET Senator Elizabeth Warren : 8 p.m. ET

: 8 p.m. ET Senator Bernie Sanders : 9 p.m. ET

: 9 p.m. ET Senator Kamala Harris : 10 p.m. ET

: 10 p.m. ET Mayor Pete Buttigieg: 11 p.m. ET

So far, CNN has had mixed results in terms of finding an audience for these events. In January, its previous Town Hall with Harris was what the network described as the “the most watched cable news single candidate election town hall ever,” which is a lot of qualifiers, but okay. Follow-up events with Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz did not fare so well.

Nevertheless, the horse race is on, whether we’re ready for it or not. It’ll be interesting to see how CNN transitions over the next 18 months from a network that talks about nothing but Trump to a network featuring candidates who talk about nothing but Trump.

For cord-cutters looking to stream tonight’s Town Hall block, you have a few options. Unfortunately, you’ll need to either sign in with a pay-TV provider or subscribe to a standalone service that offers CNN as part of a bundle. (Alternatively, you can skip these events altogether and take this opportunity to catch up on Fosse/Verdon.) I’ve rounded up some choices below.