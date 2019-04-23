We need to stop shaming women for wanting (or not wanting) to return to work

Nothing in the Mommy Wars takes on as much weight as the choice to return to work or not. A friend of mine has a son who was asked, “What kind of mom do you have? I have a stay-at-home mom,” to which my friend’s son responded, “Oh, I have a stay-at-work mom.”

The phrasing of this–what kind of mom do you have–brings a tremendous amount of guilt and unhappiness. Women who work (some of them, anyway) tell me they feel guilty about not being with their child every minute. Those who don’t work (some of them, anyway) tell me they feel isolated and resentful at times. And even when we are happy with our choices at a personal level, it can feel as though there’s a lot of judgment coming from both directions.

This has got to stop. All this cross-parental judgment is unhelpful and counterproductive, and this is no different. Also, this discussion ignores the fact that this really isn’t a choice for some families.

Structuring the decision

If you are fortunate to have a choice on whether or not to return to work, I’d argue that there are three questions you should ask yourself. What is best for your child? What do you want to do? And what are the implications of your choice for the family budget?

It should be okay to say you made this choice because you wanted to work or wanted to stay home. I’ll say it: I am lucky enough not to have to work. It isn’t that I like my job more than my kids overall–if I had to pick, the kids would win every time. But the “marginal value” of time with my kids declines fast. The first hour with them is fantastic, the second less good. By hour four, I’m ready for a glass of wine or, even better, some time with my research.

Working parents and a child’s development

Let’s start with the first question: Is it better (or worse) for your child’s development to have one parent stay home?

This is a challenging question to answer. First of all, there are many differences in a household besides who works and who stays home. Second, what your child does while you are at work is likely to matter tremendously. Finally, working means money. And money also may be useful for your family, or open up opportunities you and your children wouldn’t have otherwise.