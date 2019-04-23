Amazon can leave packages in your garage now

Amazon just launched the in-garage package delivery service it announced with Chamberlain Group in January. If you have a MyQ garage door opener or control hub from LiftMaster or Chamberlain, you can link it through the Amazon Key app for iOS or Android, then choose “in-garage delivery” when placing an order on Amazon. The courier will then be able to open your garage and drop packages inside. Installing the Key Edition of Amazon’s Cloud Cam will let you view a live or recorded video of the delivery, but unlike with Amazon’s in-home delivery service, the camera is optional for garage deliveries.
Amazon is also adding Key support in 13 cities, bringing the total up to 50 U.S. cities that allow for deliveries inside homes, garages, and car trunks. While Amazon has pivoted Key to focus on access control for family members and guests, the garage component makes more sense for deliveries. The whole concept is a bit less unnerving when it doesn’t involve letting someone through the front door of your house.