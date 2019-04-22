Report: Samsung delays the Galaxy Fold as folding screens malfunction

Samsung won’t release its Galaxy Fold smartphone this week after all. Sources tell the Wall Street Journal that the foldable phone will launch in May at the earliest instead of on Friday, due to “problems affecting the handset’s hinge and extra pressure applied to the internal screen.”

Last week, three tech journalists reported different problems with the phone’s foldable display, including a screen whose left side flickered off after a day of use, a bulge on the phone’s crease that caused the display to crack, and black material bleeding from one side of the screen to the other. The WSJ says Samsung is still investigating, but decided to delay the launch in light of those reports.

The Galaxy Fold won’t be a hit either way. Samsung is only planning a limited run for the phone, which at $1,980 is nearly twice the price of other high-end smartphones. Reviewers have praised the concept, but panned the scratch-prone display, visible crease down the center of the screen, and lack of optimized apps.