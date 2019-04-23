These eco-friendly weighted blankets won’t keep you awake with a guilty conscious

Humans, it turns out, really enjoy sleeping like squashed paninis. It’s actually not that surprising. Scientists have found that feeling weight or “deep touch pressure” on your body reduces stress, deepens sleep cycles, and reduces anxiety levels. And this is why the market is now flooded with dozens of weighted blankets, from the Gravity Blanket to the Rocabi to the DreamHug.

The thing is, most of these blankets aren’t particularly good for the environment. They’re primarily made from synthetic materials, and filled with plastic or glass pellets that weigh the material down. This means that when you’re done with them, they will sit in landfills forever, never decomposing. However, companies are now beginning to think about how their products affect the earth. The Gravity Blanket and the Rocabi, for instance, have switched to glass pellets from plastic ones.

But perhaps the most sustainable blanket on the market today is the Bearaby. The brand’s Napper blanket does not use any pellets for fillers: It is simply made from layers of fabric that has been woven together in a chunky weave. And now these blankets come in Tencel Lyocell fiber, which is sourced from raw wood pulp. The fabric uses 10 times less water than cotton, and is fully biodegradable. The blankets cost between $249 and $269, which sits squarely at the high end of the weighted blanket market, but if sustainability is important to you, it might be worth the price tag.