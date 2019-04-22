Watch the video of a parked Tesla Model S exploding in China

Yesterday a video began trending on Chinese social media that appears to show a parked Tesla Model S car exploding inside a garage. The 22-second video clip appears to originate from a security camera inside the parking garage. It starts with smoke suddenly billowing from underneath the Model S before the entire car ignites in a huge explosion.

The user who posted the video originally on Chinese social media said the explosion took place in Shanghai, and the time stamp on the video says the explosion took place at 8:15 p.m. local time.

A video that has gone viral shows a #TeslaModelS parked in a garage starting to emit smoke before bursting into flames in Shanghai on Sunday, leaving 3 vehicles burnt out. Afterward, @Tesla issued a statement, saying it has dispatched a team to the scene. pic.twitter.com/I9J43NWtLm — People's Daily, China (@PDChina) April 22, 2019

In an emailed statement to news outlets, a Tesla China spokesperson said, “We immediately sent a team onsite and we’re supporting local authorities to establish the facts. From what we know now, no one was harmed.” It should be noted that the video has yet to be verified as authentic. However, last week a parked Tesla in Pennsylvania caught fire in the garage of an owner’s home.

An alleged aftermath video of the Shanghai explosion has also appeared on social media showing not only the Tesla completely destroyed but the cars parked near it fully consumed by the fire.