How to live-stream Kanye West’s Coachella Easter Sunday Service

Kanye West sparked public intrigue when he began holding Sunday church services at his California estate. In the last few weeks, fans have gotten a taste of the exclusive, celeb-studded gatherings by way of Instagram footage (usually from his wife, Kim Kardashian-West).

The singer is seen in monochromatic ensembles alongside a matching gospel choir, the whole thing resembling something between a summer barbecue and, well, a cult. Usually, little North West dances before the crowd and notable figures (like DMX or Katy Perry) make a surprise cameo.

And now, the rest of us can virtually experience the religious performance as Kanye brings his clan to Weekend 2 of Coachella. Rumor has it that Kanye was originally tapped to be a headliner of the festival, but declined after producers failed to meet his concert design demands.

On Easter morning this Sunday, fans can live-stream Sunday Service. The experience will start at 9 a.m. PST exclusively through Coachella’s YouTube Channel (also embedded below) or in the YouTube Music app.