Welcome to the anti-Coachella: Luck Reunion is all about the music and almost impossible to get into

Believe it or not, the first Coachella was actually about the music . Twenty years later, it’s an excuse for teenagers to get drunk and wear flower crowns. Ariana Grande headlined the first weekend of the two-weekend 2019 festival, which ends April 21—and judging by this review, those of us who stayed home can be glad we saved $500 and the cost of a flight to LAX.

Thankfully, there are some awesome small music festivals in the U.S. that truly are about the music, and Luck Reunion—an exclusive one-day music festival at Willie Nelson’s ranch outside of Austin, Texas—might just be the best. The one-day concert, which happens every March in the Texas Hill Country, features up-and-coming bands like the Nude Party, as well as old-school outlaw country like Steve Earle, and of course Willie Nelson. All the booze at Luck is free, and you’re likely to meet artists as they check out other sets throughout the day. In other words, it’s heaven.

But there’s a catch. It’s almost impossible to get tickets to Luck Reunion. The ticketing process is a lottery, in which you enter your email address and pray that a message with a secret code appears in your inbox before one that says “Better Luck Next Time.” According to the founders, entrants had a one-in-100 chance of winning tickets to the festival, which is capped at under 4,000 participants, this year.

The ticketing process sets the tone for the entire festival—which takes its name not from the luck you need to win entry but from Nelson’s ranch, which he calls “Luck, Texas.” Everyone seems to feel genuinely lucky to be there, to participate in something money can’t buy, to be on the winning team for a day. And with that luck comes respect. One industry insider told me Luck Reunion has the best crowd of any festival she’s ever attended.

“People at Luck are so chill. They’re respectful, ’cause they’re really here for the music,” she said.

Of course, it’s easy to be “chill” when all the drinks are free and the line for the port-o-johns is never more than five minutes long. With six stages and under 4,000 attendees, there’s room to breathe, smoke a joint (it’s private property), or even belly up to the stage without getting an elbow thrown in your face.

Luck Reunion was conceived of as an “anti-festival” according to the founders, who explained that tickets don’t even cover the cost of booking the 45 or so bands and artists that play the one-day festival. The cost is covered largely by sponsors—Tito’s Vodka and Southwest Airlines, to name a few—allowing the festival coordinators to keep the number of attendees small, while “growing the experience” each year.