As legalized cannabis spreads, its startup economy is booming

April 20th has long been a day of defiance for cannabis activists, but in 2019, 420 is taking on new meaning as legalization continues to sweep across the U.S.

Weed is now legal in 33 states for medical use, and 10 states for recreational use. It’s also legal in the District of Columbia, home to the U.S. Congress, which ironically has yet to legalize marijuana on a federal level.

And therein lies a problem. With cannabis still considered a Schedule I illicit drug by the federal government, U.S. startups handling it cannot get banked, cannot go public on the NYSE or NASDAQ, and are finding themselves mired down in onerous tax laws and highly restrictive zoning that make it very expensive to operate. Yet cannabis is legal just across the border, which is enabling Canadian cannabis companies to profit from the U.S. market in ways in which stateside companies cannot right now.

For example, Canopy Growth, a Canadian cannabis company that is backed by a $4 billion investment by U.S. beverage giant Constellation Brands, has been on a tear in recent weeks, announcing high-profile partnerships with celebrities like Seth Rogen and Martha Stewart to launch new cannabis brands. Canopy recently agreed to buy one of the largest U.S. cannabis operators, Acreage Holdings, for $3.4 billion—but only if federal legalization happens before 2027.

Acreage’s lobbying tactics have included adding key political figures to its board, such as former U.S. speaker of the house John Boehner. He recently launched the National Cannabis Roundtable to advocate for legalization and has said that he believes the States Act, which would prevent federal interference with states that have legalized marijuana, may become law by early 2020.

“The opportunity for companies like Canopy to become these massive global players is a function of the U.S. market being in limbo,” says Kyle Lui, partner at venture firm DCM. “The fact that these Canadian players have been able to get the scale that they’ve gotten to, and access U.S. capital markets and go public in the U.S., when U.S. companies can only go public in a secondary exchange in Canada, has given the Canadian companies time to become world leaders here. Canopy has over a $20 billion market cap and they did something like $80 million in revenues last quarter.”

Like Uber for cannabis

As legalized cannabis spreads and matures, U.S., companies have a shot at growing in less-hobbled fashion, says Lui, who became an angel investor in 2012 after selling a company to Salesforce. “Someone introduced me to Eaze founder Keith McCarty, who was interested in picking my brain around product,” he says. “He had just left Yammer [following Microsoft’s $1.2 billion acquisition], and David Sacks [who cofounded Yammer] was an angel investor in my startup, so we had a number of overlapping circles. I didn’t end up investing as an angel, but I thought it was an interesting concept.”