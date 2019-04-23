Those in power need to stop using black women as props

My grandmother had a saying for when I used to complain about something–“Well, black folks, especially black women, are the mules of the world. We work full-time jobs, are full-time mothers, and are full-time caretakers of the community. We are the original beasts of burden.”

I don’t think I fully understood what those words meant until I took stock of my place in the tech world and watched the recent House Judiciary hearing on hate crimes and the spread of white identity ideology. When I juxtaposed my experience in tech as an attorney and advocate with that of the cavalcade of black folks sent to testify in U.S. Congress on the state of white supremacy, anti-Semitism, and censorship on social media platforms–and realized it was also that time of year when companies release their annual reports on the diversity of their workforces–my grandmother’s words echoed in my ear.

It’s always interesting to see who each organization and company sends to these hearings to articulate its efforts and intentions. I noticed that Facebook and Google sent mid-level black attorneys to address their efforts to limit toxic content on their platforms instead of a VP or C-suite-level executive. And one curious inclusion was Candace Owens, a Republican activist who has turned into a media darling for being . . . a black woman who uses social media to espouse the far-right gospel and who briefly converted Kanye West to her version of “free thinking” (before he reverted back).

At the hearing, a pattern emerged. Owens was invited to testify by Representative Louie Gohmert (R-TX). He began his introductory remarks at a session intended to discuss the prevalence of white supremacy on platforms by quoting a portion of Martin Luther King Jr.’s often-cited, out-of-context, “I Have A Dream” speech. And then Gohmert claimed that his “good friends,” Fox News favorites Diamond and Silk, were being censored on Facebook, as he pivoted to decry the perceived conservative bias on the platforms.

The episode echoed a moment in February, during a House Oversight Committee hearing featuring testimony by Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen regarding a panoply of the president’s alleged indiscretions, when Lynne Patton–a Housing and Urban Development appointee who previously served as a wedding planner for the Trump children–was presented by Representative Mark Meadows (R-NC) as a living, breathing rebuttal of Cohen’s claim that Trump is “racist.” However, during the exchange, Patton stood there, quiet and expressionless, simply symbolic, and was deemed a “prop” by a freshman representative from Detroit, Rashida Tlaib (D-MI).

The analogy to the tech sector is clear. In politics, the presence of black women, vocal and silent, is used to refute the image of the GOP as inhospitable to black Americans (despite their anemic support from that demographic at the polls). And in Silicon Valley every spring, a small group of employees from diverse backgrounds is trotted out to defend the low percentage of black people working at tech companies. This was seen again last week when Facebook appointed a young black woman, Peggy Alford, to its board of directors. While incredibly inspirational, as long as founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg controls the majority of shares at the company, anyone he appoints to the Facebook board is symbolic, since he makes the final decisions. It was also a matter of timing, considering that California now requires publicly traded companies to have a minimum of one woman on their boards of directors by the end of 2019–and it’s a plus to have a woman of color, especially in tech.

Statistically, no singular group seemingly despises the GOP and its policies–from gutting the social safety net, the regulation of reproduction, and the war on drugs to the decimation of families through mass incarceration and weakened civil rights and voting enforcement–more than black women. No one votes against the GOP more than black women, to the tune of 90%-91% voting for Democrats, yet we have become convenient symbols of the oppressors’ benevolence and generosity, when made pliable, even though the current crop of Republicans destroyed the “party of Lincoln.”