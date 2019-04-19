Mental health concerns by state: This map shows the most googled terms

How do New Yorkers’ psychological concerns differ from those in, say, South Dakota? A new report examined the most googled mental health concerns among Americans and found that geography certainly plays a roll.

Analysts at TermLife2Go.com, an online digital life insurance agency, studied the most common mental health conditions on sites like NAMI, TalkSpace, and MentalHealth.gov. They then ran those, along with corresponding symptoms and stressors, through Google Trends. Here’s a few of their findings:

Three mental health conditions topped Americans’ concerns: Internet addiction, major depressive disorder, and memory loss.

New York, home to one of the country’s most expensive cities, googled “financial stress” more than any other term.

Residents in Arizona, Maryland, and South Carolina might desperately need a vacation. They all googled “stress at work.”

Utah’s most googled concern was postpartum depression. The state routinely places in the top 10 for states with the highest birth rates.

California internet searchers are consumed with “intimacy issues.”

Alcoholism is the chief concern for those in Minnesota, New Mexico, and Wyoming.

Alaskans, unsurprisingly, are really concerned about seasonal affective disorder.

See the full report here: