The real reason why luxury fashion brands love the art world

Louis Vuitton reopened its refurbished flagship store in Florence in March 2019 to great fanfare from the fashion industry. The brand made great play of the fact that, alongside all the luxury apparel and accessories, the store is replete with artworks including works by Italian artists such as Osvaldo Medici del Vascello and Massimo Listri.

Courtauld Collection’s 19th Century Masterpieces Returns to France with Foundation Louis Vuittonhttps://t.co/CvuL0JW0R3#Blouin_Artinfo #Blouin #Artinfo pic.twitter.com/FKq4G10p6e — BLOUIN ARTINFO (@artinfodotcom) June 14, 2018 To what extent are these foundations actually doing this? The Prada Foundation’s mission says it aims for “an attitude of openness and invitation” and to “find new ways for sharing ideas.” It all sounds good, but in reality it’s very old-fashioned and traditional and flies in the face of many museums and galleries that are trying new things to engage the public with art. Prada has a great program for children (Accademia Dei Bambini) where experts of specific fields–math and physics, for example–give lectures explaining difficult ideas to children using art. It’s a brilliant concept–but why not have something that engages adults just as much? At the moment it is hard to see that these forays into the art world are about anything more than merely enhancing their own brand. These brands are pioneers when it comes to fashion trends, but they still play a bit too safe when it comes to their foundations. And I think they could do better, taking on the role of disruptors and innovators–using their commercial brand power to bring more people to art. With their undeniable star power, names like these have the ability to make art cool again. Wouldn’t that be great? Alessia Grassi is a lecturer in marketing at the University of Huddersfield. This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.