HBO rebukes Trump for tweeting a Game of Thrones meme

On some days, it’s difficult to spot which of the president’s many juvenile, petty, wildly unpresidential words or actions is the most offensive. Today’s dispatch of a Game of Thrones meme offers just such a quandary: What’s the worst part of this meme? Is it the use of the word “haters” to describe his constituents? The shortsighted nature of declaring victory an hour or so before the jaw-droppingly incriminating Mueller report was released? Or is it the fact that the president sees himself as some kind of warrior-leader rather than the guy who constantly whines that, like, the View is too mean to him?

One group that seemed to have had less trouble deciding is HBO, which roundly rejected the president’s use of its flagship show. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the premium network just released the following statement responding to the president’s Game of Thrones meme:

Though we can understand the enthusiasm for Game of Thrones now that the final season has arrived, we still prefer our intellectual property not be used for political purposes.

This is not the first time HBO has asked Trump to refrain from invoking its most popular show. In November, he tweeted a typically idiotic “Sanctions are coming” meme, followed by “The Wall is coming” in January. HBO did not appreciate the reference. In that regard, the network joins a long list of musicians who have asked the president to stop associating himself with their brand over the past few years. Hail to the copyright thief!