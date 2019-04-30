The right way to network at each stage of your career

As much as 85% of jobs are found as a result of networking, according to research by PayScale , proving the old adage, “It’s not what you know; it’s who you know.” But not all networking is the same. Depending on the stage in your career, your actions should change and evolve, says Judy Robinett , author of Crack the Funding Code: How Investors Think and What They Need to Hear to Fund Your Startup .

“From finding your initial job to moving ahead, networking is a huge part of your career path,” she says. “At each stage, your networking needs to be focused differently. What got you that first job might be the ability to keep your head down and work hard, but keeping your head down doesn’t help if you want to get promoted or later become a rainmaker.”

Networking requires a distinct skill set. Here’s how to master the process at different stages of your career.

Getting your first job

At the beginning of your career, it’s important to tell everyone you’re looking for a job, says Robinett. “Use two golden questions: ‘What other ideas do you have for me?’ and ‘Who else might you know that I should talk to?'” she says. “The best part is that jobs [found through networking] have 6% higher pay than those applied for directly.”

Build a network starting with everyone you know, such as family, friends, professors, and managers from previous jobs or internships, suggests Mark Beal, adjunct professor at Rutgers University and author of Decoding Gen Z.

“As a professor, one of my main objectives is to help students get jobs,” he says. “I always bring guests to my classes, and students ask if they should introduce themselves. Yes! But also invite [the guests] to connect on LinkedIn.”

If you’re fresh out of college, use youth to your advantage. “I tell students that 99% of people want to help you; they were in your shoes and they remember who helped them break into business,” says Beal. “Use this time to ask for help, introductions, and advice. Put yourself out there.”