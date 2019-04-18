Here are some funny “Harm to Ongoing Matter” memes to ease your redaction pain

Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s long-awaited report was finally released to the public today, and well, it contains a lot of black ink.

As people were quick to note, the document on the Department of Justice’s website is heavy on the redactions, including almost entire pages being blacked out. Many of the redactions were justified on the grounds that disclosing the information would cause “harm to an ongoing matter.”

Whether that ongoing matter includes Donald Trump’s presidential campaign illegally colluding with the Russian government is, of course, a topic that will be explored ad nauseam on cable news for weeks and months to come. Fortunately, Twitter is a bit faster when it comes to reactions, and so users there are already giving the phrase “Harm to Ongoing Matter” the proper Twitter treatment.

As a journalist who sends a lot of FOIA requests, I’m already used to the hollow disappointment of redacted documents, but for anyone who is feeling this frustration for the first time, here are some amusing redaction reactions to get you though the day.

HARM TO ONGOING MATTER: the poem HARM TO ONGOING MATTER: the book HARM TO ONGOING MATTER: the band HARM TO ONGOING MATTER: the musical HARM TO ONGOING MATTER: the existential philosophy HARM TO ONGOING MATTER: the Guy Fieri restaurant — Matt Gallagher (@MattGallagher0) April 18, 2019

MLB Gameday should replace “in play, run(s)” with “Harm to ongoing matter” imo https://t.co/fxKPEjlcSp — Craig Goldstein (@cdgoldstein) April 18, 2019

2016: MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! 2020: HARM TO ONGOING MATTER! pic.twitter.com/CtYLl7TUJE — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) April 18, 2019

Kazimir Malevich’s “Harm to Ongoing Matter,” 2019 pic.twitter.com/yOxeDKmNCj — uɐɯlǝıɥ⊥ ɯɐS (@samthielman) April 18, 2019

Here’s some real harm to ongoing matter pic.twitter.com/S1Asf2sRPr — Philip Sherburne (@PhilipSherburne) April 18, 2019