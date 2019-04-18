Watch HBO’s delightful new animated series, Backstories, for Game of Thrones, Insecure fans

Who: The team at HBO.

Why we care: It seems as though just about everybody watches Game of Thrones. (And we do mean everybody.) But there’s just one problem with the show: Sometimes it’s not on, and after this season, new episodes never will be again. Not to worry, though. HBO is taking proactive measures to slake fans’ insatiable thirst for the show, along with several of its other hits.

A new series, HBO Backstories, serves up breezily animated insider anecdotes from the talent behind Game of Thrones, Insecure, and Barry. Viewers will see a depiction of that time Thrones creators D.B. Weiss and David Benioff faced off against Khal Drogo himself, Jason Momoa, in something called “The Slap Game,” and they can find out how Insecure’s Yvonne Orji wound up on the show after taking the crown as Miss Nigeria USA. These delightful vignettes are tasty amuse-bouches that should tide viewers over during those unfortunate moments when no new episodes are airing.

Have a look at HBO’s Backstories below.