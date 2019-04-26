Companies are getting creative to recruit–as early as middle school

It’s no secret that, collectively, organizational leadership is worried about finding the right people. Attracting and hiring the right talent is the No. 1 internal concern among corporate leaders, according to a January 2019 survey released by The Conference Board. A lack of talent stunts innovation and growth.

So some companies are starting early to fill the talent gap, creating programs that not only target college students, but also high school and even middle school students. The goal is to build relationships early in the hope that these relationships will result in a long-term pipeline of prospective employees. Here are some creative ways organizations are reaching out to the next generations of workers.

Make work fun

Hyland Software is one company that starts early in developing the next generation of employees. Members of the software development team thought it would be fun to host a “camp” for middle and high school students interested in software development and technology, says Caitlin Nowlin, Hyland’s technical outreach programs manager.

The feedback from the first few camps in 2014 was so positive that the company launched weekly Hy-Tech Clubs for students in grades 9 through 12 who wanted to learn to code. Hy-Tech Camps introduce students to a wide range of technology topics. From 2014 to 2018, the Hy-Tech camps grew more than 900% from 18 students participating in 2014 to 182 in 2018. The Hyland Hackathon program grew 93% from 55 students competing in 2015 to 106 in 2019. The company has also created a weekend Hackathon, which teaches new skills to high school and college students, and a team competition that challenges students to use technology to solve a real-world problem.

The first cohorts of campers are now in college, and Hyland is beginning to see many of its campers apply for internships with the company, Nowlin says. “There’s that loyalty there to come work for Hyland instead of going to move to the West Coast, Silicon Valley. They want to stay and work in Cleveland for Hyland,” she adds.

Give them a glimpse

As head of Illinois Technology Association (ITA), CEO Julia Kanouse worries about the shortage of technology workers entering the labor force. As part of the effort to foster interest in STEM jobs, especially among young women, last year ITA began hosting a citywide shadow day at member organizations with Chicago Public Schools. High school students visit area technology companies and learn about a wide range of jobs instead of just shadowing one person and learning a little about one aspect of STEM opportunities. But Kanouse says her goal is to reach out to students as young as 10 years old to get them interested in STEM education.