Finally! Google-Amazon cold war thaws as YouTube comes to Fire TV

If you’re a fan of YouTube with an Amazon Fire TV device, or a subscriber to Amazon Prime with a Google Chromecast, you’re in luck.

Amazon and Google have announced a deal to bring their streaming apps to each other’s TV devices.

YouTube users will be able to install a YouTube App on their Fire TV devices, signing into their YouTube accounts and accessing all of the streaming service’s content. Separate apps for YouTube TV, a live TV alternative to cable, and YouTube Kids will also come out later this year, the companies said.

Similarly, Chromecast and Android TV users will be able to install a Prime Video app. As with other ways to connect to Amazon’s streaming TV service, they’ll be able to access the full assortment of Prime programming and subscribe to channels like HBO and Showtime.

Apps for YouTube and Prime Video are already available for competitors Apple TV and Roku, as well as for smartphones and tablets running Android and iOS.