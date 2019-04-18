Barnes and Noble will put the Mueller report on your tablet for free

The last couple of weeks have found Team Trump moving heaven and earth to block wide release of the the Mueller report, the thing that totally exonerates the president. Could the public even handle such sensitive information about the highest levels of government? All this time, one obvious counterexample has lingered in plain sight. When independent counsel Ken Starr investigated President Bill Clinton in the late-’90s, his findings were immediately put into a book that anyone could buy in a store. (It became an instant best seller, in fact.)

As Thursday morning promises the hotly anticipated release of the redacted Mueller report, a bookstore is stepping in to make sure as many people as possible can read it as quickly as possible.

Be the first to read THE MUELLER REPORT for free! Pre-order today and it will be delivered to your NOOK Library upon expected release tomorrow: https://t.co/p5K589noM1 pic.twitter.com/ATDiCEhY9l — Barnes & Noble (@BNBuzz) April 17, 2019

In a sign of how much things have changed in the past 20 years, Barnes & Noble is offering the Mueller report as a free download on users’ tablets. The people of 1998 buying the physical book in a B. Dalton while listening to a Barenaked Ladies album (that they paid for) on a Sony Discman could only dream of such splendor. Nobody tell them who is president now.