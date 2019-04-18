Read Robert Mueller’s full report here, minus the redactions of course

Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report into whether Donald Trump’s presidential campaign illegally colluded with the Russian government is finally here … sort of.

A redacted version of the report was released to the public on Thursday, but only after Attorney General William Barr (who was appointed by the subject of the special counsel’s investigation) gave a press conference to deliver his second public summary of its findings.

The process of releasing the report has come under fire from Democrats, dismayed by the Justice Department’s coordination with the White House to seemingly spin the report before it has been handed over to Congress.

At any rate, the report is a long read, but then so is Twilight: The Complete Saga, and everyone read that.

You can find the full report (minus redactions) at this link.