Report: Bottled water made by Whole Foods and Dr. Pepper has unsafe amounts of arsenic

Consumer Reports has released the results of an investigation into arsenic levels in popular brands of bottled water. That report found that 11 brands out of 130 had detectable amounts of arsenic in them, making them potentially hazardous to drink over the long run.

Current federal regulations say that bottled waters must have arsenic levels no higher than 10 parts per billion. However, Consumer Reports says several experts think that arsenic levels in bottled water greater than 3 parts per billion constitute a health risk.

In the test, four brands had detectable levels of arsenic (below 3 ppb), while six brands had arsenic levels of 3 ppb or higher. Those six brands include Starkey (owned by Whole Foods), Peñafiel (owned by Keurig Dr. Pepper), Crystal Geyser Alpine Spring Water, Volvic (owned by Danone), and two regional brands, Crystal Creamery and EartH₂O. What’s unnerving, however, is that one of those brands–Peñafiel, owned by Keurig Dr. Pepper–had an average of 17 ppb.

In response to CR’s reporting, Keurig Dr. Pepper said it will suspend bottled water production for two weeks at its Mexico facility that makes Peñafiel for export to the U.S., but a recall is not planned. However, Consumer Reports says the company should recall the contaminated products immediately, and if they do not, the FDA should step in.

In the meantime, if you’re worried about the arsenic levels in your bottled water, Consumer Reports has a list of bottled water brands that you should stick to due to the fact that all the brands had arsenic levels that were nondetectable or below 3 parts per billion. Those brands Consumer Reports considers safe include: