Carl’s Jr. wants to quench your munchies on 4/20

Carl’s Jr. will become the first major hamburger chain to sell a CBD-infused burger, reports CNBC . CBD is a naturally occurring, nonpsychoactive compound found in hemp and marijuana. Proponents of CBD say its ingestion can help reduce anxiety and pain. CBD is also a great way to get some free publicity if you add it to a burger.

And that’s exactly what Carl’s Jr. is doing on April 20, also known as Pot Day. The burger joint (get it?) will sell a special burger at one Denver location this Saturday with CBD added to the burger’s sauce. The burger will be called the Rocky Mountain High: CheeseBurger Delight (see what they did with CBD there?), and it will feature two beef patties, pickled jalapenos, pepper jack cheese, waffle fries, and the burger chain’s Santa Fe sauce infused with about 5 milligrams of hemp-derived CBD extract.

But while the burger might taste yummy, experts say it’s highly unlikely to get you high. Still, if you happen to already be high when eating the burger and sniggering about its content, it’ll be a great way to quench those munchies.