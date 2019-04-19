Running a business helped me recover from burnout. Here’s how

I was less than two years into my first job after college when I found myself on a sunny Saturday morning, struggling to find the strength to leave my bed to call my parents. When I eventually picked up the phone, I said, “Mom, Dad, I’ve been crying for four hours straight. What’s wrong with me?”

This moment was a by-product of being a lifelong overachiever. I started reading at age 2. I graduated from high school at 16 and finished college at 19. I found a job amid a recession, and I wanted to keep it. So I volunteered for extra projects, worked on weekends, and pulled regular all-nighters. One day I burned out, at 22 years old. In pursuit of “success,” I fell into depression. But I’d never stopped to ask what my idea of success was.

Millennials are called the burnout generation. High-achieving perfectionists–especially self-critical ones–work hard to avoid failure and put themselves at higher risk of burnout. We graduated college with the pressure to be “successful,” and we’ve been told that means aiming (and climbing) for the top of the pyramid.

When I was diagnosed with depression, my first thought was, “Everyone else seems to be fine with the pressure, so I must be a failure.” I wasn’t sure what to do next, but I did know that my lifestyle was compromising my mental health. So I quit.

Burnout was a blessing in disguise

Depression seems like the worst thing that can happen to a high achiever. You feel empty and heavy, exhausted and overwhelmed, disoriented and confused. Naturally, you try to control and rationalize it. Then you start to ask yourself important questions. How did I get here? Do I want this kind of life? I was deeply unsatisfied, but I’d never asked myself who I wanted to be and the life I wanted to lead.

Burnout forced me to take better care of myself–and stay away from hospitals. Eventually, that led me to building a business abroad. I’d studied abroad in Spain in college and felt the need to go back. Though Spanish salaries are lower than the OECD average, Spain is consistently ranked for its high quality of life and was named the healthiest country by Bloomberg in 2019. I planned to move abroad, learn Spanish, and teach English while figuring out the next steps. Nine years, a Spanish husband, and a business later, I now call Madrid home.

I’ve had many ups and downs since becoming an entrepreneur in 2014, but I’m now celebrating over five years in business for myself. In hindsight, my burnout was a blessing in disguise and led me to where I am today. It might seem strange to think that the roller-coaster world of entrepreneurship helped me recover from burnout and depression, but it did. Here’s how: