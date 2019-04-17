Samsung’s futuristic new foldable phone keeps breaking

The Samsung Galaxy Fold is supposed to be a cutting-edge product, but for $1,980, you’d at least expect the foldable phone to last for more than a couple days. Unfortunately for three separate tech journalists, their review units have already started malfunctioning.

On Twitter, Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman said his problems began last night, when the left side of the screen stopped working and began to bleed black material over the right side. CNBC tech editor Steve Kovach also reported a malfunction with the left side of the screen, which flickered off after a day of use. Meanwhile, the Verge‘s executive editor Dieter Bohn discovered a bulge on the phone’s crease, which eventually caused a break in the display.

In Gurman’s case, he may have contributed to the problem by removing a protective film from the screen, which Samsung says should not be removed like a typical screen protector, but Bohn and Kovach say they left the film intact and have otherwise been treating the phone normally.

Samsung is only selling the Galaxy Fold in limited quantities, and has quickly sold out of them on its own website. AT&T is still taking preorders, though at this point you’ll probably want to see how the screen malfunction story plays out, even if you have a few grand to spare.

We’ve reached out to Samsung for comment.